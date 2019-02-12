Try 1 month for 99¢
Snowmobile season safety

Newly-hired Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wardens are pictured at a February snowmobile training. The DNR issued several snowmobiling safety tips Monday after four snowmobile accidents across the state over the weekend, including the death of a Boyceville man in a Dunn County accident. Operators shouldn't drink alcohol while using a snowmobile, avoid speeding, check ice conditions before crossing water bodies and wear a helmet, according to the DNR.

 Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has identified the 29-year-old rural Boyceville man killed in a snowmobile crash Saturday night.

Brenden M. Schutts was southbound on a designated snowmobile trail near the 8500 block of 870th Street in the Township of Colfax when he lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail and was ejected, according to a release from Sheriff Kevin Bygd.

Schutts was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Dunn County Sheriff’s deputies, Menomonie Fire and Rescue, Colfax Fire and Rescue, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Life Link Helicopter responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by deputies from the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

In the release, Bygd encouraged all snowmobile riders to ride with caution.

There were five snowmobile accidents and four snowmobile-related deaths across the state last weekend in Dunn, Calumet, Langlade, Iron and Forest counties, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

