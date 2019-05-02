The Dunn County Sheriff's Office has identified the 22-year-old driver who died Wednesday morning after his vehicle struck a tree on County Highway B in the town of Tainter.
Logan Dukek of rural Menomonie was pronounced dead Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement believes alcohol was a factor in the crash, according to an earlier news release from the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.
On Wednesday at 1:46 a.m., a 911 call reported a vehicle crash near the 7500 block of County Highway B, according to the sheriff's office.
Based on investigation, the vehicle appeared to be traveling northbound when it left the road and hit a tree.
Dukek, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, where he was pronounced dead.
The Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue responded to the scene. A rescue helicopter was contacted, but was unable to fly due to weather conditions, according to the sheriff's office.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff's office and Dunn County Medical Examiner's Office.
It is the second Dunn County vehicle-related fatality in a week; a rural Boyceville man died after his motorcycle entered a ditch and he was ejected in a town of Sheridan accident Friday.
