Dunn County authorities are investigating a "suspicious death" in the town of Colfax.
The Dunn County Communications Center received a request for a welfare check in the town at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Dunn County deputies discovered the body of a male that appeared to be suspicious in nature, according to Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd.
The sheriff’s office has identified a person of interest and is questioning the person in connection to the incident. Bygd said he is confident the death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.
You have free articles remaining.
The incident is under investigation by the Dunn County sheriff’s office and Dunn County medical examiner’s office with assistance from the State Crime Lab and Wisconsin State Patrol.
More information about the case will be released as the investigation progresses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.