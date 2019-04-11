Try 3 months for $3
Authorities have identified the victim of a Wednesday morning crash in the town of Menomonie where a vehicle struck a tree.

Paul R. Darnell, 60, of rural Menomonie was killed in the crash.

Just after 10 a.m., the Dunn County Sheriff's Office and Menomonie Fire and Rescue responded to the 4500 block of 380th Avenue for a vehicle found on its side, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Darnell, driving a westbound SUV, did not make a corner on 380th Avenue. The SUV left the road, struck a large tree and overturned, according to the release.

Authorities pronounced Darnell dead at the scene. 

Preliminary investigation showed speed was a factor in the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

