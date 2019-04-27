Students in the School of Art and Design and from a related program at UW-Stout will show off their best work from 2018-19 during the Stout Game Expo on Thursday, May 2, and the Senior Show on Friday, May 3.
Both events are free and open to the public.
The Stout Game Expo will be from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Great Hall and ballrooms of the Memorial Student Center, for the first time expanding into the ballrooms. The event will feature more than 60 student games attendees can play, including virtual reality, 3D video, 2D web, mobile and board.
The Senior Show, featuring the work of about 100 seniors, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday throughout the Applied Arts Building and Micheels Hall. Students from various disciplines will have displays, including graphic design, entertainment design, interior design, industrial design, game design and studio art. Also, the Best of Design student art exhibit and Student Artist-in-Residence exhibit will be at Furlong Gallery.
The Senior Show also will feature an open house for the new motion capture studio in Micheels Hall.
At the game expo, a record number of students will display yearlong senior capstone projects. Their work includes:
Grove and Unproven, action-packed exploratory games, the first set on a tropical island and the other in an underground lair. Unproven also has a unique player dynamic, with the protagonist on a console-style interface and the antagonist deploying attackers from a tablet.
Wisper, Farbenspiel and Aluna focus on puzzle-solving mechanics. Wisper’s player is the wind incarnate. Farbenspiel employs a color-unlocking system. Aluna’s story unfolds as the player composes key images with cast shadows.
Coping Device takes on the serious topic of an anxiety attack, realized through distortions such as scale changes and inverting perspective.
Solace is set in a Tang Dynasty tea house. It encourages empathetic actions and conversations. The Solace team recently competed at the Intel University Games Showcase in San Francisco.
Each capstone game will be submitted to a regional or national competition.
The game expo includes students from the game design and development-art major and the computer science major, which has a concentration in game design.
