A backpacker who has logged thousands of miles in North America, Europe and southern Turkey will speak at the Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St., on Tuesday, March 26.
Gail Francis wrote “Bliss(ters): A Backpacker’s Story: How I Walked From Mexico to Canada in One Summer.” At the age of 40, Francis quit her perfectly good job to hike the Pacific Crest Trail, which runs 2,700 miles from Mexico to Canada.
Francis will recount her journey through the desserts, over snowy passes and across lava fields. She’ll introduce you to the world of oddball hikers, such as the man walking the entire trail in a series of wedding dresses.
You’ll also meet amazing strangers who provided support or encouragement just when she needed it most.
Francis will be available at the library to sign copies of “Bliss(ters).”
Call the Boyceville Public Library at 715-643-2106 with questions.
