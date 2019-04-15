Bail forfeited, warrant issued for Mondovi man charged with sex assault
A $5,000 cash bail for a Mondovi man charged with sexually assaulting and strangling a woman has been forfeited to Dunn County after the man failed to show up for several hearings.
Marco A. Lopez Casillas, 35, was charged in January 2018 with two felonies, second-degree sexual assault-use of force and strangulation and suffocation, and misdemeanor battery.
Casillas’ $5,000 bail was posted Jan. 23, 2018, according to online court records. Casillas did not appear for a Feb. 2019 status conference, and a jury trial slated for Feb. 25 was cancelled. A bench warrant for Casillas was issued on Feb. 11.
Judge James Peterson ordered the bail money to be forfeited to Dunn County at a hearing Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, a woman said Casillas slapped her, struck her and put his hand around her neck while forcing her to have sex with him at a town of Rock Creek residence.
The woman said Casillas punched her when she told him to stop, and she did not consent to the sexual or physical contact, according to the complaint.
A law enforcement officer saw signs of bleeding underneath the skin on the woman’s neck and around her eyes, according to the complaint.
