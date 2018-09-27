Deanne Koll, an attorney and shareholder with Bakke Norman, has been inducted into The Fellows, an honorary program of the Wisconsin Law Foundation. The Fellows are Wisconsin attorneys who are recognized by their peers for high achievements and outstanding contributions to the advancement and improvement of the administration of justice.
Consideration for induction as a Fellow is by invitation only, and election is by the Fellows’ Board of Trustees. The criteria for induction includes a review of an individual lawyer’s service to their profession, their communities, and to justice. Fewer than 2.5 percent of Wisconsin attorneys have been inducted as Fellows.
“Deanne’s nomination is just one example of the culture at our firm which promotes high achieving lawyers who are dedicated to the communities we serve. She exemplifies our firm’s commitment to serving the greater good,” says Tom Schumacher, Bakke Norman’s managing shareholder.
