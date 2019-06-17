Attorney Jeffrey Cormell of Hayward has joined the Bakke Norman Law Office.
Cormell will continue to represent clients in civil litigation, family law and criminal law matters from Bakke Norman’s new office at 10576 Main Street, Hayward.
Cormell will also meet with clients at Bakke Norman’s offices in Menomonie, Baldwin and New Richmond.
In addition to litigation, Cormell has experience in federal Indian law matters, and in recent years specialized in tribal hemp operations.
He was an integral part of creating Wisconsin’s industrial hemp law, Act 100, and lobbied for inclusion of tribal nations in the industrial hemp section of the 2018 Federal Farm Bill.
His expertise is aimed at all levels of the cannabis industry including dealing with state and federal legislators and regulatory agencies.
“Jeff’s experience in tribal law and his specialized knowledge of the emerging areas of hemp and CBD is a natural fit with Bakke Norman’s existing team of business and litigation attorneys,” said Bakke Norman’s managing shareholder Tom Schumacher.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.