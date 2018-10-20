As Juliet once said to Romeo, “Parting is such sweet sorrow, but I shall say good night till it be morrow.” Well, heaven knows I’m no Juliet, but I can say that like her, I have held the readers of The Dunn County News almost as dear to my heart.
So many of you have shared your stories of triumph and tragedy, of facing and overcoming challenges. And it’s been my honor for the past 19 years to tell some of those tales along with covering the news of the day. But the time has come for me to say my own good night as I leave The News to take up a new position as communications and events coordinator for Stepping Stones of Dunn County.
On Oct. 4, 1999, I walked into the newsroom at the old DCN office on Main Street to begin my career as a real live journalist. The only experience I had in the field was as a freelance correspondent writing restaurant reviews for Wisconsin West magazine and “Friends and Neighbors” profiles for The News.
I had barely sat down at my desk when editor Jim Kleinhans thrust a press release under my nose, explaining that Wisconsin First Lady Sue Ann Thompson was going to be at the Menomonie Mayo Clinic hospital. As a survivor herself, she was appearing to promote breast cancer awareness.
“Go get an interview with her,” he instructed. As the oldest of five kids, I know how to take orders and hopped to it. Quaking in my loafers, I did my best to pretend I knew what I was doing.
Mrs. Thompson patiently answered my fumbling questions. Unable to contain my anxiety, I confessed at the end of our time together that it was my first day as a cub reporter. The epitome of kindness and grace, the First Lady told me, “I never would have guessed.”
After writing up the story, I sat back and reflected on all the jobs that had brought me to this point in my life. Over the previous 44 years, they ranged from retail clerk and store manager to administrative assistant, technical writer, and executive officer for the local board of Realtors.
Feeling satisfied and excited at the prospect of making my living as a writer, I remember thinking about my new job: “This is what I should have been doing all along.”
I’ve pretty much felt that way for nearly two decades. Some stories have been easier to tell than others. Spending hours and often days covering trials, public hearings and zoning board deliberations is a vital part of the reporter’s job. Translating those proceedings into a coherent and hopefully interesting article, I found, takes a considerable amount of practice — and help.
Along the way, I have enjoyed the guidance of a host of mentors. With enthusiasm and his own unique brand of humor, Jim Kleinhans showed me the ropes until his own departure in 2004.
Among the lessons Editor Emeritus Wally Smetana imparted was that the first thing readers look for when they open a newspaper is the faces and the names of people they know. And as for the best length for an article, he said, “It should be like a woman’s skirt: long enough to cover the subject — and short enough to be interesting.”
I recognize that some may consider Wally’s insight as politically incorrect, but it was easy to remember — and I did my best to put his axiom into practice.
When I advanced from news editor to become editor in 2005, Ross Evavold — editor of our sister paper, the Chippewa Herald — became my go-to source of answers to the knotty problems raised by the occasional questionable letter to the editor and other issues requiring more expertise than I possess.
More recently, Rusty Cunningham, executive editor of the La Crosse Tribune and River Valley Media Group — of which The Dunn County News is a part — has employed his signature wit to ensure I avoid the pitfalls that exist in today’s new brand of journalism.
Until recently when she “defected” to join the folks in UW-Stout’s communications department, former Leader Telegram reporter Pam Powers and I spent years together warming the hard benches of the courthouse and shivering in the cold at crime scenes as well as at the media table during more meetings and hearings than either of us care to count.
Despite the fact that on the surface we were supposed to be competitors, Pam was unfailingly generous in so many ways helping this rookie find her way to becoming a credible journalist.
When I started at the News, the Main Street office was a veritable hive of activity. In addition to the six of us in the newsroom and Steve Jahn at the helm as publisher were the folks who worked in the front office and advertising, composing and circulation departments — 22 in all.
Like Jim and Wally, my newsroom colleagues quickly became good friends. Sports Editor Paul Cruz called me “Mom” because I was always fussing at him to make sure he was dressed warmly before heading out to cover a football game. Until her untimely demise less than a year later, Lifestyles Editor Carol Wood shared laughter and tears.
Sharon Anderson set copy from the press releases we received in the mail and via fax. Her desk and mine were behind Jim’s; we’d roll our eyes at each other and giggle at his colorful outbursts and antics.
On Valentine’s Day 2000, Deb Anderson succeeded Carol as what would become the Variety section editor, adding her distinctively creative stamp to the News. Joel Becker followed Paul as sports editor, bringing with him remarkable skills as a photographer, reporter and teacher. When Joel stepped down to serve a brief stint as editor in early 2005, Brett Hart took his place as sports editor and added his extensive knowledge of pop culture to the mix.
During the course of what some of us who were there look back on as the halcyon days of The Dunn County News — before the recession and changing technology took its toll, many other colleagues contributed their varied talents to the cause of putting out two editions a week.
Speaking of contributors, we have been blessed for years by a cadre of columnists who have and continue to make the News a true community paper. I would like to thank all of them by name for supporting our efforts by sharing their words with all of us, so I won’t risk it. You know who you are — and I’m confident our readers join me in their appreciation as well.
I ask all of you to welcome Sarah Seifert who will take my place as editor as of Sunday. You can read all about her in Wednesday’s edition. But here’s a teaser as we say in the trade: Smart, capable and engaging, Sarah comes to us from the Chippewa Herald where she’s served as its lead news reporter.
And now, lest I break Wally’s cardinal rule and let the hemline on this “dress” become much too long, let me end simply by saying thank you. I am at the point of being grateful beyond words ... not a good thing for a journalist ... for the opportunity of working in a profession that I truly love.
