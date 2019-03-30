The Dunn County Barbershoppers will present its 50th annual Harmony Show, “Malt Shoppe Mania!”, on Saturday, April 13 at 7 p.m.
The show will be held at the Colfax High School Martin Anderson Gymnasium, 601 University Ave., Colfax.
The show theme is about a 1950’s class reunion at the Old Malt Shop. The Northern Lights Chorus singers will be dressed in their throwback clothes that they might have worn back in high school.
The show is produced by the Northern Light Chorus from the Dunn County Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Featured guests are Storm Front, Barbershop Harmony Society International Quartet Gold Medal Champions, an entertaining quartet, and St Croix Crossing, 2018 International Senior Quartet Gold Medal Champions.
Other entertainment will be the Northern Lights Chorus plus local quartets: Heartstrings, Colfax Crossing and the Red Cedar Rousers along with Con Brio Quartet from Sweet Adalines.
There will be an “afterglow” with all the quartets at the Whitetail Golf Club in Colfax for anyone who would like to attend.
For more information visit www.dcbarbershop.org, search Facebook for the Dunn County Barbershoppers or call (715) 962-3038.
Adult tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. Students and anyone under 18 costs $3. Tickets are $2 for “Afterglow at the Whitetail Golf Club in Colfax.”
Advance Tickets are available at the Colfax Pharmacy, Ed’s Pharmacy in Bloomer, Menomonie Speedway/SuperAmerica Stations, Security Bank of New Auburn, Heike Pharmacy in Durand and Waumandee State Bank & Alliance Bank in Mondovi.
