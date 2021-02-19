Barron County Sheriff announces sex offender released in Ridgeland

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has released information regarding a convicted sex offender who will be residing in the area.
Joseph Janota, 65, of Ridgeland has convictions dating back nearly 30 years of first degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child.
The Sheriff’s Department released the information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.
This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.
Sex offenders have always lived in our communities, but it was not until the Sex Offender Registration and Community Notification Law was enacted that law enforcement was able to share this information with the community. Citizen abuse of this information to threaten, intimidate, or harass registered offenders will not be tolerated and will be considered a criminal offense.
As a community, this notification provides us with an opportunity to work together by sharing information to enhance the public safety by increasing community awareness regarding this offender and offering positive crime prevention suggestions.
Joseph Janota
- Age: 65
- Sex: Male
- Height: 5’9”
- Weight: 218 lbs
- Hair: Grey
- Eyes: Blue
- Release date: 02/23/2021
Joseph Janota will be residing at 1451 1st Ave Ridgeland WI 54763.
Conviction Information
- Conviction date: 08/27/1991
- 09/29/2000
- Conviction: 1st Degree Sexual Assault of a Child 948.02(1) 2 counts
- Repeated Sexual Assault of same Child
Conditions of Supervision, not limited to:
- No unsupervised contact with individuals under the age of 18
- Not to engage in any relationships without prior agent approval
- Prohibited from being in places frequented by children
- Lifetime GPS
Important Contact Information:
- Barron County Communications Center Phone (715) 537-3106
- Stephannie Schmidt, Probation Supervisor Phone (715) 931-8010
- Lauren Kennen, Probation Agent Phone (715) 931-8007