Barron County Sheriff announces sex offender released in Ridgeland

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has released information regarding a convicted sex offender who will be residing in the area.

Joseph Janota, 65, of Ridgeland has convictions dating back nearly 30 years of first degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child.

The Sheriff’s Department released the information pursuant to Wisconsin State Statute 301.46 which authorizes law enforcement agencies to inform the public of a sex offender’s release when, in the discretion of the agency, the release of information will enhance public safety, awareness, and protection. The individual who appears on this notification has been convicted of a sex offense. Further, his criminal history places him in a classification level, which reflects the potential to re-offend.

This sex offender has served the sentence imposed on him by the courts. He is NOT wanted by law enforcement at this time. This notification is not intended to increase fear. It is our belief that an informed public is a safer public.