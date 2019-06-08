The Menomonie Blue Caps will host the Vintage Baseball Festival in Menomonie on Saturday and Sunday, June 22-23.
The festival will begin at 9 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday at Phelan Park, 21st Ave. E, Menomonie.
Ten teams from around the country will be represented for a weekend of historical baseball.
Teams include the Menomonie Blue Caps, Westerns Base Ball Club of Topeka, Chicago Salmon Vintage Base Ball Club, Belleville Stags Vintage Base Ball Club, Milwaukee Grays, St. Croix Base Ball Club, Rum River Rovers, Mankato Baltics, Sand Creek 9 Vintage Baseball (Saturday) and La Crescent Apple Jacks (Saturday).
The festival includes two days full of games on three baseball fields.
Other activities include a live radio broadcast, live music, Davis Dogs food truck, drinks provided by Bill’s Distributing, silent auction/raffle and more.
On Saturday evening join all the teams at Brewery Nonic, 621 4th St. W, Menomonie for beer, food and music from Andy Hanson Music and D. Janakey.
