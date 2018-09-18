For many, the new school year has officially begun. With school comes the start of extracurricular activities, sporting events and more. Whether students walk, bike, or take the bus to school, it is extremely important that they — and the motorists around them — take proper safety precautions.
Walking to school
- Plan a route to school or the bus stop. Practice walking the route with them!
- Instruct your student not to look at their phone while walking. This applies to all pedestrians, young and old alike. Phone down, head up — distractions can lead to accidents, and pedestrians should be aware of their surroundings at all times.
Bicyclists
- Always wear a helmet that is fitted and secured properly
- Remind children of the rules of the road: Ride single file on the right side of the road, come to a complete stop before crossing the street and walk the bike across, watch for opening car doors and other hazards, and use hand signals when turning.
Driving safety tips
- Drivers have a lot to pay attention to, especially in school zones, so it’s important to eliminate any distractions. This includes cell phones!
- The area 10 feet around a school bus is the most dangerous for children. Stop far enough back to give them space to safely enter and exit the school bus.
- If the yellow or red lights are flashing and the stop arm is extended, traffic MUST stop.
- Many children ride their bike to school. If you’re turning right and a bicyclist is approaching from behind on the right, let the rider go through the intersection first, and always use your turn signal.
We wish you all a safe and happy end to summer and a great start to the new school year.
