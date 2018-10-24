The air is getting colder, pumpkin spice-flavored everything is here, the days are getting shorter and Halloween is right around the corner.
We at the Menomonie Police Department wanted to remind you of a few tips to make sure that everyone — little monsters, witches and ghosts included — has a safe and happy evening of tricks and treats.
Many of the tips below center around pedestrians and drivers being extra vigilant, and for good reason. On average, children are twice as likely to be fatally hit by a car on Halloween than any other night of the year.
For trick-or-treaters
- Children 12 and under should go out with a responsible adult. If they are old enough to be out without supervision, children should go with a group and only to familiar, well-lit neighborhoods.
- Accept treats at the door. NEVER go in to a stranger’s house.
- Always walk on a sidewalk or path. Never dart in to the street. Cross the street at corners and aways obey traffic signals and crosswalks.
- Phones down, heads up: Be alert when walking. It can wait!
- Carry a glow stick or flashlight to help you see and be seen.
For drivers
- Slow down and be especially alert in residential neighborhoods.
- Enter and exit driveways and alleys slowly and carefully.
- Anticipate heavy pedestrian traffic and turn your headlights on earlier in the day to spot children from greater distances.
- Trick-or-treating hours in Menomonie are 5 to 7 p.m. Be especially vigilant during those hours.
We hope everyone has a safe and happy Halloween and know that we’ll be here if you need us. As always, please report any suspicious activity to our non-emergency dispatch number at 715-232-1283.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.