BHS wins Science Olympiad Division 2; BMS wins tournament at Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE—The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad competed at the 14th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday. BHS won Division 2 and finished in twelfth overall out of 59 teams while the Middle School team finished in first overall out of 24 teams. This tournament was a virtual tournament of the Satellite Format where each team participated at their home school and completed tests electronically during set times and submitted video documentation and evidence for engineering events.