BHS wins Science Olympiad Division 2; BMS wins tournament at Boyceville

BOYCEVILLE—The Boyceville High School Science Olympiad competed at the 14th Annual Boyceville Science Olympiad Invitational Tournament this past Saturday. BHS won Division 2 and finished in twelfth overall out of 59 teams while the Middle School team finished in first overall out of 24 teams. This tournament was a virtual tournament of the Satellite Format where each team participated at their home school and completed tests electronically during set times and submitted video documentation and evidence for engineering events.
Boyceville’s varsity team was the champion of Division 2 and earned medals in 21 of 30 events, and were lead by gold medals in:
- Solar Power—senior Nathan Corr, junior Luke Becker
- Machines—seniors Connor Sempf and Brady Helland
- Detector Building—Corr and Sempf
- Boomilever—Sempf and Helland
- Ping Pong Parachute—Corr and Sempf
- Wright Stuff—Corr and Helland
Silver medals were earned in:
- Horticulture—juniors Ali Ruhnke and Libby Bygd
- Virtual Geocaching—Corr and Sempf
- Protein Modeling—juniors Ella Holden, Bygd, and Ruhnke
- Circuit Lab—juniors Greg Moore-Kamuti and Logan Windsor
- Gravity Vehicle—Corr and Helland
Bronze medals were earned in:
- Mystery Build—juniors Elijah Farrell and Windsor
- Sounds of Music—seniors Grace Edlin and Sempf
- Water Quality—juniors Shiloh Wheeldon and Corr
- Astronomy—Helland and Luke Becker
- Robot Tour—Sempf and Corr
Fourth place medals were earned in:
- Experimental Design—Ruhnke, Bygd, Ella Holden
- Solar Power—senior Hunter Chovan and junior Oscar Wyss
- and Gravity Vehicle—junior Cody Harmon and Oscar Wyss
Fifth place medals were earned in:
- Ornithology—Edlin and Helland
- Anatomy—Edlin and Helland
- Boomilever—juniors Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown
Sixth place medals were earned in:
- Virology Edlin and Luke Becker
- Forensics junior Elliona Staves and Shiloh Wheeldon
The Boyceville Middle School Science Olympiad Varsity also won Division 2 at their home invite, earning medals in 22 of 30 events.
Tournament champion gold medals were earned in:
- Water Quality—eighth-graders Amber Vandevrede and Makayla Nelson
- Crime Busters—eighth-graders Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer
- Game On—ninth-graders Zach Kersten and Becca Wyss
- Food Science—Becca Wyss and eighth-grader Lauren Becker
- Horticulture—Olson and Fetzer
- Solar Power—ninth-grader Parker Coombs and eighth-grader Levi Becker
- Disease Detectives—Lauren Becker and Vandevrede
- Boomilever—Coombs and ninth-grader Caden Wold
- Robot Tour—Coombs and Wold
- Ping Pong Parachute—ninth-graders Peter Wheeldon and Wold
Silver medals were earned in:
- Fossils—seventh-grader William Engel and Lauren Becker
- Write It, Do It—Peter Wheeldon and Wold
- Virology—seventh-graders Zoey Hellendrung and Chelsi Holden
- Mystery Build—Wold and Peter Wheeldon
- Machines—Levi Becker and Becca Wyss
- Virtual Geocaching—Kersten and Peter Wheeldon
- Anatomy—Lauren Becker and Fetzer
- Code Busters—Wold, Becca Wyss, and Vandevrede
- Road Scholar—Kersten and Peter Wheeldon
- Elastic Launch Glider—Engel and Levi Becker
- Mousetrap Vehicle—Engel and Zoey Hellendrung
Bronze medals were earned in:
- Dynamic Planet—Chelsi Holden and Lauren Becker
- Crime Busters—ninth-graders Alison McRoberts and Hailey Hellendrung
- Ornithology—Tayler Drinkman and Mackenzie Nelson
- Anatomy—Ella Nelson and Kaci Fisher
The Boyceville Science Olympiad program would like to thank all of the participating teams and coaches and all of the other volunteers who made this event possible.
