The Blue Devil Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Embers will perform at Harvey Hall Theatre at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, as part of the Weekend of Music at UW-Stout.
Selections will include “Tenor Madness,” “Just Friends,” “Black Hole Sun,” “Guantanamera” and Gordon Goodwin’s “Running With Scissors.”
Sean Hanson directs the jazz band this semester.
The Symphonic Band, directed by Mike Joosten, will perform at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, in the Great Hall of the Memorial Student Center
The Weekend of Music also features the Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir and the Symphonic Band.
Jerry Hui directs the Symphonic Singers and Chamber Choir. They will perform “Sing Out and Dance” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, 910 9th St. E., The concert will include a variety of dance music.
Tickets are $5 for each concert and are available online, at the Service Center in the Memorial Student Center, 715-232-1122, and at the door.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.