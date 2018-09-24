It wasn’t a slam dunk, but a proposed development in the town of Red Cedar was granted the approval needed to proceed.
On Wednesday, the Dunn County Board of Supervisors voted 16 to 12 in favor of rezoning two 40-acre parcels off 510th Avenue near County Highway J from general agriculture to a residential district. The land is owned by Dan and Paula Buckley, with Jamie Winsand as the applicant who, with his brother Tim, are working with the owners and will be developing the property.
Winsand noted that the parcels are close to the city of Menomonie and will not be invading any farmland. “We’re from this area, been here 18 years now. Our wives work here, our kids go to school here,” Winsand told the supervisors, assuring them they would follow all the local ordinances and would not be asking for any variances for the project. “We’re not outsiders coming in just to make a quick buck and then leave.”
Dan Buckley said his grandparents built the structures on the family’s farmland and he’s lived there all his life.
“Menomonie is growing and this development could help it grow. One of the things that Dunn County is lacking is workers right now,” he said, noting that the development could attract the young professionals every community is fighting for, especially given its proximity to Menomonie. “We’ve raised livestock on this farm our whole lives. We take great care of them, we have great fences. But there are no more fences between us and the city of Menomonie anymore. If our cattle got out, they would be in the city of Menomonie.”
Several Red Cedar officials came forward to urge the board to approve the rezoning, given that both the township’s and the county’s future land use maps designate the parcels as suitable for residential use — and its unanimous approval by Red Cedar’s planning commission and town board. Town Chair Jerome “Pete” Prochnow added that only a concept plan has been presented, not a final subdivision plan.
Retired hydrologist and town of Menomonie resident Neil Koch raised concerns about the development’s effect on local groundwater. He predicted that the cost of a well and septic system for each of the 53 lots proposed on its concept plan would be well over a million dollars.
“And in 10 years or less, the wells will become contaminated with septic water from the drainfield,” Koch warned. “Water from septic drainfields contain pharmaceuticals, nitrates, heavy metals from pigments and cosmetics, and toxic organic chemicals from cleaners. Viruses may move into the water from septic drainfields and may survive for long periods of time and have been known to travel up to 400 meters in sandy soils.”
Instead, he suggested that there be one well and one septic system for the entire development. Even better, Koch said, would be septic holding tanks with no drainfield and water brought in from nearby municipalities.
“It is time for the county and town to develop an infrastructure for housing development for the health and safety of the residents and prevent the groundwater from being contaminated,” Koch concluded. “Septic systems are the #1 polluter of groundwater in the United States. It is estimated that in this housing development, 60 percent of the recharge to the aquifer will come from septic drainfield water.”
Supervisors’ views
Planning, Resource and Development Committee Chair Tom Quinn said that because it met the standards, has received the town’s approval, and is consistent with the county’s comprehensive plan, the committee approved the rezone request. But, he added, in the future, the group may revisit the question of the environmental and other impacts that development of rural land may have.
Supervisor Larry Bjork was among those who threw his support behind the request. “I guess it always makes me feel good when I hear somebody move to town and they build a new house ... and keeping those new young people here. ... Having good, adequate housing is a real good thing for Dunn County.”
Although she supports the rezone, Supervisor Kitz Cleary said she is deeply concerned about possible groundwater contamination from individual septic system: “I’d like the board to take into account Neil Koch’s recommendation that we have an infrastructure plan.”
Supervisor Diane Morehouse and PRD committee member said that although she applauds the work done by the town, hers was one of two votes in opposition to the rezone. “Protecting groundwater quality is a priority of the county,” she said. “The intent of this rezone is to support what will be relatively dense housing development which will require the installation of 50 or more individual wells, 50 or more individual septic systems. We know from data from the Environmental Protection Agency that relatively high density location of septic units is directly related to the contamination of groundwater. ... This is a longer term issue that we also need to look at.”
After taking a close look at the county’s comprehensive plan, Supervisor Mike Kneer observed that in its housing and land use sections, among the goals are promoting the creation of sanitary districts and encouraging conservation plans. While development is allowed in specified areas, there is the question of how it’s developed.
Kneer pointed out that the proposed plan is inconsistent with the county’s subdivision ordinance which states that it is “... the policy of Dunn County to encourage sanitary sewer service to subdivided developments.”
Given the high number of individual wells and septic systems, Kneer noted that even properly installed septics will leach nitrates. “I don’t think that 40-some septic systems in an area is consistent with the comp plan,” he said. “I think the town has done a good job, but then the county has to go further. ... We have to consider the overall health of the county’s residents, not just one area.”
