Phase one of the Menomonie High School Sports Complex comes to its conclusion with the nearly $1.1 million in costs being paid in full.
The Menomonie school district contributed $500,000 toward the construction of the initial phase that includes a track as well as a field for soccer and lower-level football games. In April 2017, the high school hosted its first track meet at home rather than at UW-Stout.
On Monday night, the Menomonie school board discussed whether the district would be contributing money for the second phase of the project which focuses on adding stadium lighting and a sound system.
District Administrator Joe Zydowsky believes that phase two is "definitely necessary." Concerned about athletes missing school for away meets, he pointed out that having the stadium lighting would give Menomonie the capability to host all-day sports meets since they often lead into the evening.
School board members Jim Swanson and Amy Riddle-Swanson, however, believed that the school district would not be asked to contribute any more money toward the sports complex after the first phase was completed.
“We were guaranteed by multiple people that there would never be another request from the school district to put any funds into this," Jim Swanson said. "Great if they want to show us a check for the $200,000 ... but until the cash is in hand, I don’t see any obligation on our part to consider contributing any money.”
Amy Riddle-Swanson added, “If this is what the community really wants, then I think they need to put the dollars forward."
Board member David Styer spoke in favor of the school district helping to fund phase two: “I think to ask the school district to go half and half on future lighting projects for the district is not out of line."
Board member Penny Burstad said that she would also be in favor of the school district assisting with phase two if there is the same level of community buy-in as with phase one. “If it’s important to them, then we need to make it important to us,” she said.
Joe Zydowsky explained that a decision would need to be made soon if phase two is to be completed by spring.
“We will get updated numbers and provide some more information two weeks from now,” said Zydowsky.
The phase two funding decision will be revisited at the next school board meeting on Sept. 24.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.