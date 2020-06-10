Body recovered from Chippewa River in town of Dunn
Body recovered from Chippewa River in town of Dunn

A body was recovered from the Chippewa River on Tuesday morning in the town of Dunn.

The Dunn County Communications Center received a report at 9:54 a.m.  Tuesday of a body in the Chippewa River upstream of the old railroad bridge in the town of Dunn.

The Dunn County medical examiner responded and assisted with recovering the body. An autopsy is being conducted at the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in St. Paul.

The body has been identified, but the name is not being released at this time pending notification of family and relatives and the investigation remains under investigation.

