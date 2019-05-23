“This novel was inspired in part by true events that transpired in Weston, Wisconsin, on March 23, 2008.”
Madeline, an eleven-year-old from Weston, who died from complications of undiagnosed juvenile diabetes was one of the invisible victims of a small group of self-righteous zealots who put their God before, well, anything—everything.
Even to the point of sacrificing their very own innocent child and for what?
Butler bravely stepped into this religious morass with a parallel tale woven in unequal parts of bitter and bushels of sweet.
Meet Lyle Hovde and his kind and very heart-broken wife Peg. Early on in their marriage they tragically lost their one and only child, Peter.
Several years later, through nearly miraculous circumstances, they adopted a baby and named her Shiloh.
Their only daughter grew into a cool, distant, nearly unknowable religious fanatic with a history layered in devout spiritual fervors, who then returns to the safe haven of the Hovde family with a young boy named Isaac.
The father’s identity, another secret Shiloh keeps from Lyle and Peg, adds yet another brick in the wall around her heart.
At the center of Lyle’s anguish lies his search to comprehend the essence of faith in a God he’s never known, although it was not from lack of trying.
Through the lens of several dear friends, he searches to understand how this thing called faith can shape and form and change and control and give so much to so many and yet remain elusive to him.
There was one place where his troubled heart and mind found peace, his hands—purpose, the orchard.
“The orchard provided both men with rewarding and varied work. This one firm thing they had toward the end of their years…Their chores were dictated by the passage of summer. Mowing, raking, the spraying of insecticides…”
As the seasons change, spring unfurls a freezing rain storm full of a fury no amount of faith or well-intentioned advice or fire could prevent.
As in any Midwestern spring, the threat of frost finally gave away and most blossoms survived, some did not.
But something new found Lyle there in the orchard after a strange dream reshaped him, and that was a little faith.
“Lyle held the apple-tree bough near the boy’s nose for a moment, then found a glass of water for support, and once more kissed his grandson good night, though he had a dreadful sense that it might be a longer good-bye.”
No matter how hard we try, how much we believe, in the end we have to take the bitter with the sweet. Butler gave us helpings of both and left us with perhaps the only thing that is true; hope.
- The MORE system has this—RUN!
- What do you have faith in?
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.