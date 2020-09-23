Bostrom family supports teacher grants

After their beloved daughter, Kari, passed away in 2017, Jake and Shirley Bostrom were looking for a way to memorialize the life and legacy of their daughter.
In an effort to uphold the values and aspirations that Kari held throughout her life, the Bostroms established a memorial fund at the Community Foundation of Dunn County to support programs specific to causes that were close to Kari’s heart.
They opened the Kari Jo Bostrom Memorial Fund to provide mini grants for the School District of the Menomonie Area, as part of the Excellence in Education Teacher Mini Grant Program.
Through this initiative, competitive grants ranging from $250 to $1,000 are available to school staff each year to support school projects that promote learning and improve the academic achievement of students.
The Excellence in Education Fund, which is the fund that first initiated the mini-grant program for the SDMA, was established as part of the former Menomonie Area Public Schools Foundation.
MAPS was founded in 1994 to establish a long-term funding source to support educational opportunities for SDMA students and staff. The MAPS family of funds, now managed by the CFDC, includes a variety of scholarship funds and school endowment funds established to support the district in perpetuity.
The Teacher Mini Grant Program was launched in 2015 and has provided a total of $8,000 in mini grants to 15 projects for the SDMA to date.
As part of the Teacher Mini Grant Program, Kari’s fund specifically supports projects that enhance children’s experiences in areas that Kari was passionate about, including historical experiences or research, field trips to area museums or veterans’ memorials, or projects that immerse students into various cultures or the arts.
The fund made its first grant award in 2018 totaling $1,000 to support the purchase of nonfiction library book display bins for each of the five elementary schools across the district.
The 2019 grant has been issued to bring the Holocaust to life through a presentation event for the entire 7th grade class. The 2020 Teacher Mini Grant cycle is now open for SDMA staff to apply, with applications due November 2nd, 2020. The complete details and application form can be found on the CFDC’s website at www.cfdunncounty.org/receive/grants/
This past July would have been Kari Bostrom’s 50th birthday. As a gift to her daughter’s memory, Kari’s mom Shirley wrote a 182-page paperback book titled “The Power of Kari – A Tribute to My Daughter’s Legacy” which includes heartfelt stories about Kari’s life, the events leading up to her death, messages from those closest to Kari, and the impact she left on their lives.
As her inspiration for writing the book, Shirley shared “I wanted to write this book for her friends who helped me to know a side of Kari I did not see.” A limited number of copies of the book are available for purchase. Those interested in a copy of Kari’s book should contact the CFDC.
Contributions to Kari’s fund and the Excellence in Education fund are welcome and will directly support education for the SDMA. Donations can be made by visiting www.cfdunncounty.org/give/donate or by mailing a check to The Community Foundation of Dunn County, P.O. Box 498, Menomonie, WI 54751, with the name of the fund in the memo line.
