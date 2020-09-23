Bostrom family supports teacher grants

As part of the Teacher Mini Grant Program, Kari’s fund specifically supports projects that enhance children’s experiences in areas that Kari was passionate about, including historical experiences or research, field trips to area museums or veterans’ memorials, or projects that immerse students into various cultures or the arts.

The fund made its first grant award in 2018 totaling $1,000 to support the purchase of nonfiction library book display bins for each of the five elementary schools across the district.

The 2019 grant has been issued to bring the Holocaust to life through a presentation event for the entire 7th grade class. The 2020 Teacher Mini Grant cycle is now open for SDMA staff to apply, with applications due November 2nd, 2020. The complete details and application form can be found on the CFDC’s website at www.cfdunncounty.org/receive/grants/

This past July would have been Kari Bostrom’s 50th birthday. As a gift to her daughter’s memory, Kari’s mom Shirley wrote a 182-page paperback book titled “The Power of Kari – A Tribute to My Daughter’s Legacy” which includes heartfelt stories about Kari’s life, the events leading up to her death, messages from those closest to Kari, and the impact she left on their lives.