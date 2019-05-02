A Boyceville man has been charged in Dunn County Court with failing to repay over $7,000 to a client over two contracting projects.
Richard D. Madison, 52, was charged with two counts of felony theft in a business setting.
According to a criminal complaint, an employee of a town of Tainter woman told law enforcement March 26 that the woman accepted a bid from Madison to renovate her home.
After the woman paid an initial deposit, Madison said he was behind on several bills, and she wrote him a check for $3,000, according to the complaint.
The same woman also wrote him a check for $4,838 for a separate deck project.
After Madison said he would return the deck deposit in March, the woman did not receive the money at the time promised, according to the complaint.
The woman said Madison did not finish the renovation, and she had to find other contractors for the project.
A Dunn County Sheriff’s deputy told Madison to return the money by April 8. Madison admitted “he did not plan on returning to (the woman’s) to complete the work that he had started.”
Madison did not return the money as of April 8, according to the complaint.
In a letter Madison filed with the court in April, he said an out-of-town personal matter did not let him repay the money on time and the deck project had been paid in full. Madison also asked the court to drop the charges.
His initial appearance has been scheduled for May 7.
