Brian and Mary Blakeley of Boyceville will host the Dunn County Open Woods event on Saturday, May 18, 9 a.m.- 1 p.m., as part of the Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association’s 40th year anniversary celebration.
All are welcome to join the Blakeley family for this free event.
Join us for a fun day in the woods. Are you a woodland owner who would like to learn more about caring for your woodlands and keeping it healthy? Perhaps you're thinking of purchasing woodlands? Or maybe you would just like to spend a beautiful spring day in the woods with your family?
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Foresters Rob Strand and Matt Molback and Jordan Forestry Consulting Forester Jay Jordan will be leading tree identification walks in the woods at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Join representatives from the Lower Chippewa Invasives Partnerships at 11 a.m. to walk and walk about invasive species.
If attendees aren’t up for a walk, stick around the yard and try your best to guess the age of tree cookies and identify different trees around the yard.
The Blakeleys invite attendees to bring a picnic lunch to complement the provided snacks and take in the sights and sounds of nature while you eat.
The Blakeley property is located at E5228 920th Ave. near Boyceville. To get to the property from Menomonie, go north on Highway 25 for seven miles, turn west (left) on 920th Ave. and go 1/2 mile to the big red barn and silo.
Look for the WWOA Open Woods signs to help you find the location.
The Wisconsin Woodland Owners Association is a nonprofit, educational organization established in 1979 for and by Wisconsin’s private woodland owners interested in becoming better stewards of their woodlands.
WWOA offers year-round educational opportunities for novice and experienced private woodland owners who want to improve the health of their woods.
The WWOA's website is wisconsinwoodlands.org. For a free informational packet, contact WWOA at wwoa@uwsp.edu or 715-346-4798.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.