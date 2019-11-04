On November 1st and 2nd, the Boyceville Drama Club presented the romance comedy, "Check Please: Take 2". It is a story of a girl and a boy, played by Ana Evenson and Oscar Wyss. They break up and are now back in the dating scene. Unfortunately, their dates include a pirate, a frustrated polygamist, a foot-reading psychic and more.
Most Popular
-
Menomonie equestrian team takes third at state competition
-
Prep Volleyball Division 2 Sectionals: Longtime coach Koehler helps Bloomer on another lengthy playoff ride in final season on the bench
-
Larry Hinke
-
Prep Football Division 3 Playoffs: Menomonie forces four turnovers in win over New Richmond
-
Defendant takes stand to testify in Dunn County homicide trial
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.