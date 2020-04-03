Boyceville food pantry makes changes to operation during COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BOYCEVILLE — Due to the COVID-19 crisis, West CAP’s Boyceville Food Pantry has made several changes to its operations.

The pantry, 823 Main Street in Boyceville, is now open Thursdays by appointment. Appointments must be between 1-7 p.m. and they can be made by calling (715) 265-4271. All food is prepackaged and picked up curbside. The pantry is available to anyone that resides in the Boyceville and Glenwood City school districts.

Wednesday produced distribution has been canceled until further notice.

West CAP is in communication with local, regional and national partners in looking to expand services to address immediate needs of low-income families. More information will be provided when available on social media and at westcap.org. For more information visit westcap.org/resources. If you wish to donate to those in need, visit West CAP’s website and click “Donate Online” or you can call (715)-265-4271.

