The Boyceville High School is proud to announce its valedictorian for the class of 2019 is Jaden Reisimer, and the class of 2019 salutatorian is Mark Timper.
Jaden and Mark have been tremendously involved in both their academic and extracurricular pursuits. Boyceville High School has been fortunate to benefit from their numerous talents and appreciates their dedication to their school and community.
Valedictorian Jaden is the son of Erin and Greg Reisimer of Menomonie. Jaden manages to balance leadership roles, academics and numerous extracurricular activities. He has held leadership roles as for the past four years as the Class Vice-President and as a Student Council member.
Jaden also represented Boyceville High School in the 2018 session of the Badger Boys State. There he attended sessions on leadership, collaboration, communication and the roles they play in governmental policy.
When it comes to music, Jaden is an accomplished percussionist. He has played in both the Eau Claire and Dunn St. Croix Honors Bands. He has earned State level Solo and Ensemble recognition for a parade drum solo. His academic pursuits include Science Olympiad competitions and National Honor Society.
Jaden is also a three-sport athlete, playing baseball, basketball and football, holding the title of Captain in all three sports this year.
The depth and range of his activities at school is impressive, and so is his commitment to community. Jaden has logged countless hours as a volunteer. He has given his time to our school for fundraising opportunities for the Booster Club, Prom Committee and the Coaches versus Cancer events.
He has been a valuable asset to our school and community as a student, leader and volunteer. This fall Jaden will be attending UW-Madison, majoring in Mechanical Engineering.
Our salutatorian Mark Timper is the son of Ilona and Nat Timper of Wheeler. Mark is involved with a multitude of school and community activities. He is a member of academic clubs such as of National Honor Society, Academic Decathlon, Quiz Bowl, and Science Olympiad. He is an integral part of our Science Olympiad program, earning two State Championships in “Wi-Fi Lab,” a physics based event that records electromagnetic waves.
Mark has been a member of Science Olympiad all four years of high school and serves this year in the role of Captain for the team. Mark has also supported our school clubs such as Art Club, Student Council, Yearbook and Spanish Club.
The Art Club’s main competition for the school year is called Visual Arts Classic, sponsored by the Wisconsin Art Education Association.
Mark has been a team Captain for VAC both his Junior and senior year. In VAC students create both individual and group art work based on a related theme chosen each year by the association. Students create a long term project, an onsite project and compete as a team in a Critical Thinking challenge.
Mark’s leadership has allowed our students to be recognized at VAC for their commitment and creativity. In addition, he has been in eight Drama productions participating in plays and musicals from supportive cast member to leading roles.
Mark represents our school with pride and positive sportsmanship. He was selected by our school staff as the Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month due his tremendous character and contributions to our school culture.
This fall Mark will be attending Minnesota State University, majoring in Microbiology and Genetics.
