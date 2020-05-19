Boyceville High School announces co-valedictorians and salutatorian honors for class of 2020

Co-valedictorian, Jasmine Windsor is the daughter of Kelly and Shanon Windsor of Knapp. Jasmine is a member of the National Honor Society, a member of the track team, Science Olympiad member and performs with the pep band. She represents our school and community with a positive attitude and acts as an outstanding role model for her peers. Jasmine has had an extensive career with Science Olympiad. She has been a varsity team member all four years of high school. She has earned a state championship in experimental design and also excels in forensic science. Jasmine volunteers for the Boyceville regional Science Olympiad competition by creating, proctoring and scoring experimental design events for junior high students. She is giving of her time and talents and enjoys academic mentoring. Jasmine has challenged herself academically throughout high school. She has taken numerous advanced placement level classes and exams, independently studied early college credit programming at UW-River Falls and has taken virtual courses, to ensure her future academic success. This fall, Jasmine will be attending University of Wisconsin-River Falls majoring in accounting.

This year’s salutatorian is Noelle Wheeldon. She is the daughter of Laurie and Joseph Wheeldon of Boyceville. Noelle is a National Honor Society member and has involved herself in academics, her community and volunteerism. She is an active member of the Science Olympiad team. In Science Olympiad, Noelle has focused on earth science events like dynamic planet and geological mapping. She has earned numerous medals in Science Olympiad and 17 are at the state level. Noelle also volunteers at the Boyceville regional Science Olympiad tournament as an event supervisor. In addition to science, her talents also reach in to the performing arts. Noelle has played a large leadership role in the Boyceville High School drama productions. She has been a dedicated member all four years of high school. Her junior year, she played the role of Cat in the Hat for “Seussical the Musical” and she has been center stage for every production and performance here at Boyceville High School. Noelle has also taken the time to give back to her community through volunteerism. She is a member of the church choir and volunteers as a server at St. Joseph’s Church, in Menomonie. Her intrinsic strength of character made her an ideal recipient for the Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month award, recognizing both her academic and civic commitments to her community. This fall Noelle will be attending University of Wisconsin-River Falls majoring in biology and environmental science.