There are seven Boyceville High School students being recognized for their academic accomplishments from the Class of 2019.
Those students include honors recognition for a 3.5 cumulative grade point average or higher. High honors recognition is for a student with a 3.75 GPA or higher.
Congratulations to the following students and good luck with your future endeavors.
Sarah Kapsner (high honors) plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in environmental science. She is looking forward to participating in the numerous clubs and organizations for students on campus at Madison. Sarah is the daughter of Molly and Chris Kapsner of Boyceville.
Dylan McNew (honors) plans to attend Chippewa Valley Technical College majoring in software development. He believes his high school courses helped prepare him for his future career path and looks forward to “living the dream.” Dylan is the son of Diane and Keith McNew of Boyceville.
Jaida Peterson (high honors) plans to attend Minnesota State University- Mankato majoring in elementary education or dietetics. She is looking forward to the new challenges and opportunities that come along with the college experience. Jaida is the daughter of Keri and Grant Peterson of Menomonie.
Jaden Reisimer (high honors and valedictorian) will be attending University of Wisconsin-Madison majoring in mechanical engineering. He is looking forward to becoming a part of the UW-Madison Band. Jaden is the son of Erin and Greg Reisimer of Menomonie.
Brock Schlough (high honors) plans on attending Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota majoring in construction management. He is looking forward to meeting new people at college and starting to build his life. Brock is the son of Julie and Chad Schlough of Menomonie.
Mark Timper (high honors and salutatorian) will be attending the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities majoring in microbiology. He is looking forward to the hustle and bustle of the big city next year. Mark is the son of Ilona and Nat Timper of Wheeler.
Seth Wruck (honors) is planning to join the trades and pursue training as a brick mason in a union. He is looking forward to working with his hands and earning a great paycheck for his hard work. Seth is the son of Aleasha and Chris Wruck of Boyceville.
