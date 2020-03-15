Boyceville High School Science Olympiad sets team record for medals and team points, regional runner-up

Boyceville High School’s Science Olympiad team earned medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record and earning only 40 points across all scored events, smashing the previous school record of 48 teams in last year’s snow-reduced regional tournament.
The state tournament was canceled and Boyceville ends it’s season as regional runner-ups.
Regional championship gold medals were earned by Helland and junior Connor Sempf in Boomilever, sophomores Lacota Brown and Madison Andrews in Boomilever (JV), Sempf and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, Corr and Helland in Wright Stuff, Klefstad and Corr in Geocaching, Pelikan and Luke Becker in Horticulture, and Klefstad and Sempf in Robo Cross.
Regional runner-up silver medals were earned by senior Ana Evenson and junior Brady Helland in Anatomy & Physiology, Helland and sophomore Luke Becker in Astronomy, Sempf, Edlin, and Luke Becker in Code Busters, senior Cade Klefstad and junior Nathan Corr in Detector Building, Noelle Wheeldon and Rachel Becker in Fossils, Noelle Wheeldon and Shiloh Wheeldon in GeoLogic Mapping, Helland and Klefstad in Machines, Corr and Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute, senior Emma Bygd, Evenson, and Jasmine Windsor in Protein Modeling, Noelle Wheeldon and Rachel Becker in Water Quality, Pelikan and Shiloh Wheeldon in Mystery Design, and Luke Becker and Rachel Becker in Solar Power.
Regional bronze medals were earned by senior Rachel Becker and junior Grace Edlin in Chemistry Lab, senior Tylor Bowell, junior Elena Merino, and sophomore Elijah Farrell in Code Busters (JV), Evenson and sophomore Shiloh Wheeldon in Disease Detectives, seniors Noelle Wheeldon and Jasmine Windsor in Dynamic Planet, senior Caitlyn Pelikan, Jasmine Windsor, and Evenson in Experimental Design, Edlin and Helland in Ornithology, Merino and Farrell in Ping Pong Parachute (JV), Sempf and Pelikan in Sounds of Music, Farrell and sophomore Logan Windsor in Wright Stuff (JV), and sophomore Greg Moore-Kamuti and Logan Windsor in Robo-Cross (JV).
Regional fourth place medals were earned by sophomores Ali Ruhnke, Ella Holden, and Libby Bygd in Experimental Design (JV) and sophomores Oscar Wyss and Cody Harmon in Gravity Vehicle (JV),
JV medals were earned for top four finishers among all 31 total teams, including varsity and JV.
“I am so proud of the hard work of all of our students this year” said Boyceville Science Olympiad head coach Andy Hamm. “While it is a tough way to end the season with no state tournament, our students have made Boyceville proud and their hard work all year really paid off in a tremendous regional tournament.”
With the state and national tournaments cancelled due to the Coronavirus outbreak, this marks the end of the Science Olympiad season for Boyceville. Boyceville Middle School won the regional tournament last month over Menomonie and Hudson.
“Boyceville Science Olympiad would like to extend a huge thank you to the Boyceville Community School District and all of the parents and supporters who made the successes of the students possible this year,” Hamm said.