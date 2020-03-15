Boyceville High School Science Olympiad sets team record for medals and team points, regional runner-up

Boyceville High School’s Science Olympiad team earned medals in 25 out of 28 events, setting a new school record and earning only 40 points across all scored events, smashing the previous school record of 48 teams in last year’s snow-reduced regional tournament.

The state tournament was canceled and Boyceville ends it’s season as regional runner-ups.

Regional championship gold medals were earned by Helland and junior Connor Sempf in Boomilever, sophomores Lacota Brown and Madison Andrews in Boomilever (JV), Sempf and Corr in Gravity Vehicle, Corr and Helland in Wright Stuff, Klefstad and Corr in Geocaching, Pelikan and Luke Becker in Horticulture, and Klefstad and Sempf in Robo Cross.

Regional runner-up silver medals were earned by senior Ana Evenson and junior Brady Helland in Anatomy & Physiology, Helland and sophomore Luke Becker in Astronomy, Sempf, Edlin, and Luke Becker in Code Busters, senior Cade Klefstad and junior Nathan Corr in Detector Building, Noelle Wheeldon and Rachel Becker in Fossils, Noelle Wheeldon and Shiloh Wheeldon in GeoLogic Mapping, Helland and Klefstad in Machines, Corr and Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute, senior Emma Bygd, Evenson, and Jasmine Windsor in Protein Modeling, Noelle Wheeldon and Rachel Becker in Water Quality, Pelikan and Shiloh Wheeldon in Mystery Design, and Luke Becker and Rachel Becker in Solar Power.

