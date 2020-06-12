Boyceville High School senior Sempf selected as Menomonie Optimist Club Youth of the Month

The Menomonie Optimist Club provides Boyceville High School with the opportunity to recognize the achievements and efforts of an outstanding senior student. The selected student is then recognized as the Youth of the Month.
Brendan Sempf was selected to represent Boyceville High School as Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month for April. Brendan is the son of Mary and Tim Sempf of Downing. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the traditional banquet to honor Brendan and his dedication to school and community had to be canceled.
The program statement from the Menomonie Optimist Club describes the qualities and attributes that made Brendan a great choice.
“The purpose of the Optimist Club is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life: to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs, to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of man, his community, and the world.”
Brendan is a member of the National Honor Society, Pep and Marching Band and a three-sport Captain for Baseball, Basketball and Football. Brendan has been heavily involved in athletics as well as academics at Boyceville High School. Brendan has earned numerous Dunn Saint Croix All-Conference awards in both Football and Baseball. His academic focus and commitment to leadership has made Brendan a wonderful choice for the Optimist Award.
This fall Brendan will be attending the University of Wisconsin Madison pursuing a degree in Political Science.
