Twenty students from the Boyceville High School class of 2019 were recognized for academic and volunteer efforts at an awards and scholarship program May 19.
Principal Tyler Moy delivered a welcome address focusing on student achievement and commitment to excellence. The awards were presented by counselor Karlene Berry of Boyceville High School, Moy and community and business presenters.
Local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and the state of Wisconsin contributed over $47,750 in scholarships and awards.
The following Boyceville High School students were awarded for their academic and volunteer efforts:
Hunter Belch
Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College
Alyx Bloom Peoples State Bank Scholarship
Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Attending Western Technical College
Tia Dryden
CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship
Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College
Nick Goodell
Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
Attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
Myron Holley
Boyceville Airport Scholarship
Joining the workforce after graduation
Sarah Kapsner
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award
Rotary Club of Menomonie Youth Volunteer Service Award
Boyceville High School High Honors Student
Attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison
William Link
Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship
Attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College
Justin Lombardo
CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship
Attending Marian University
Dylan McNew
Ann Marie Foundation Scholarship
Boyceville High School Honors Student
CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship
Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College
Chyann Nowland
Jared Schutz Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award
Attending University of Wisconsin–River Falls
Brandon Nunnery
Alan J. Carlson Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville High School Music Parents Award
Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship
Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar Medical Center Scholarship
Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award
Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship
Boyceville Lions Club
Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
Attending Ripon College
Brady Nye
Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
Attending Vermillion Community College
Jaida Peterson
Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship
Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award
Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville Fire Fighters Association Scholarship
WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship
Boyceville Lions Club
Boyceville High School High Honors Student
Attending Minnesota State University-Mankato
Tyler Peterson
Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship
Lee Fruit Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship
Boyceville Lions Club
The State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award
Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College
Jaden Reisimer
Valedictorian
Stewart Skrove Science Award
BEA Boyceville Education Association Scholarship
Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship
Boyceville High School Music Parents Award
Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award
The State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Award
Boyceville High School High Honors Student
Attending the UW-Madison
Amber Retzloff
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award
Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship
Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship
Norman Danielson Scholarship UW-Eau Claire
William and Leona Amundson Memorial Scholarship
Janell Clark Johnson Memorial Scholarship
Grandma’s Club Scholarship
Trinity Lutheran Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville Lions Club
Attending University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire
Brock Schlough
Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship
WIAA Scholar Athlete Award
CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship
Boyceville High School High Honors Student
Attending Saint Cloud State
Mark Timper
Salutatorian
Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship
Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award
Boyceville High School High Honors Student
Attending the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities
Damien Waller
Boyceville High School Music Parents Award
Trinity Lutheran Memorial Scholarship
Boyceville Lions Club
Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College
Seth Wruck
Boyceville High School Honors Student
Joining the workforce and union trades after graduation
