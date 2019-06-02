{{featured_button_text}}

Twenty students from the Boyceville High School class of 2019 were recognized for academic and volunteer efforts at an awards and scholarship program May 19.

Principal Tyler Moy delivered a welcome address focusing on student achievement and commitment to excellence. The awards were presented by counselor Karlene Berry of Boyceville High School, Moy and community and business presenters.

Local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and the state of Wisconsin contributed over $47,750 in scholarships and awards.

The following Boyceville High School students were awarded for their academic and volunteer efforts:

Hunter Belch

Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College

Alyx Bloom Peoples State Bank Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Attending Western Technical College

Tia Dryden

CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship

Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College

Nick Goodell

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

Attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College

Myron Holley

Boyceville Airport Scholarship

Joining the workforce after graduation

Sarah Kapsner

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award

Rotary Club of Menomonie Youth Volunteer Service Award

Boyceville High School High Honors Student

Attending the University of Wisconsin-Madison

William Link

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship

Attending Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College

Justin Lombardo

CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship

Attending Marian University

Dylan McNew

Ann Marie Foundation Scholarship

Boyceville High School Honors Student

CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship

Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College

Chyann Nowland

Jared Schutz Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award

Attending University of Wisconsin–River Falls

Brandon Nunnery

Alan J. Carlson Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville High School Music Parents Award

Menomonie Optimist Club Scholarship

Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar Medical Center Scholarship

Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award

Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Attending Ripon College

Brady Nye

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Attending Vermillion Community College

Jaida Peterson

Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees Academic Award

Cammie B. Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville Fire Fighters Association Scholarship

WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Boyceville Community Ambulance Association Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club

Boyceville High School High Honors Student

Attending Minnesota State University-Mankato

Tyler Peterson

Ron Grutt Memorial Scholarship

Lee Fruit Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville FFA Alumni Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club

The State of Wisconsin Technical Excellence Award

Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College

Jaden Reisimer

Valedictorian

Stewart Skrove Science Award

BEA Boyceville Education Association Scholarship

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship

Boyceville High School Music Parents Award

Boyceville Education Scholarship Trustees (BEST) Academic Award

The State of Wisconsin Higher Educational Aids Board Academic Excellence Award

Boyceville High School High Honors Student

Attending the UW-Madison

Amber Retzloff

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Boyceville Bulldog Booster Club Scholar-Athlete Award

Menomonie Lions Club Scholarship

Boyceville Area Sno-Jammers Scholarship

Norman Danielson Scholarship UW-Eau Claire

William and Leona Amundson Memorial Scholarship

Janell Clark Johnson Memorial Scholarship

Grandma’s Club Scholarship

Trinity Lutheran Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club

Attending University of Wisconsin–Eau Claire

Brock Schlough

Bruce Schley and Roger Brunn Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville Wrestling Club Scholarship

WIAA Scholar Athlete Award

CVTC Junior Achievement Business Challenge Scholarship

Boyceville High School High Honors Student

Attending Saint Cloud State

Mark Timper

Salutatorian

Dunn Energy Cooperative Scholarship

Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month Award

Boyceville High School High Honors Student

Attending the University of Minnesota–Twin Cities

Damien Waller

Boyceville High School Music Parents Award

Trinity Lutheran Memorial Scholarship

Boyceville Lions Club

Attending Chippewa Valley Technical College

Seth Wruck

Boyceville High School Honors Student

Joining the workforce and union trades after graduation

