Boyceville High School using 3D printer to create protective masks for community

"When we got this (3D) printer Mr. Hamm and I would have never thought we’d be printing 3D masks that could help somebody in the medical field," Klefstad said. "It’s not something you think about. To take 3D from where you think it’s for projects and to start thinking it can be used in the medical field it just kind of an eye opening and great experience."

The 3D printer has previously been used in physics and physical science classes and for Science Olympiad events, which Hamm coaches. Klefstad has shown great skill with the 3D printer using it for Science Olympiad project. He said enjoys most about the process of 3D printing is finding ways to take his ideas and be able to see the physical result of his plan.

"I love designing things and to be able to print it and to see the actual product in your hands is a cool process," he said.

Klefstad has used the 3D printer to create entire projects. Competing in a Rube Goldberg style event, Klefstad produced his entire contraption using the printer. It took nine straight days of continuous printing and more than 250 hours of design.

“I’ve never ever encountered a better student with 3D printing,” Hamm said of Klefstad. “He’s an unbelievable wizard with 3D printing with what he has done.”