Boyceville honors 2020 scholars

The Boyceville High School Class of 2020 had a virtual awards and scholarship program. The recorded Awards program is available to view on the Boyceville High School’s Facebook page.

Twenty students received recognition for their academic and volunteer efforts this year.

Principal Tyler Moy focused on student achievement and commitment to excellence.

Karlene Berry, the Boyceville High School counselor, acknowledged the challenges and successes of the school year for the students.

She also thanked the numerous local Boyceville community organizations, Dunn County businesses and families for their continued economic scholarship support.

Typically, presenters from more than a dozen scholarship groups would have come in to awards night and presented the awards personally to the students.

But in-person presentations weren’t possible this year because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Boyceville High School staff praised the dedication and determination of the Class of 2020.