 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Boyceville HS finishes 3rd at Slinger
0 comments

Boyceville HS finishes 3rd at Slinger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Boyceville Middle and High School Science Olympiad teams competed at the virtual Slinger, Wis. Invitational this past weekend with the high school team finishing 3rd out of 33 teams and the MS team winning the MS Satellite Tournament.

Boyceville High School’s varsity team earned medals in 20 out of 30 events, including gold medals in Boomilever (Brady Helland, Connor Sempf) and Ping Pong Parachute (Nathan Corr, Grace Edlin). Silver medals were earned in Astronomy (Helland, Luke Becker), Gravity Vehicle (Corr, Helland), Protein Modeling (Ella Holden, Libby Bygd, Ali Ruhnke), Robot Tour (Corr, Greg Moore-Kamuti), Virtual Geocaching (Corr, Connor Sempf), and Boomilever (Madison Andrews, Lakota Brown). Bronze medals were earned in Horticulture (Ruhnke, Bygd), Sounds of Music (Sempf, Edlin), and Wright Stuff (Corr, Helland). Fourth place medals were earned in Anatomy & Physiology (Helland, Edlin), Fossils (Luke Becker, Ella Holden), and Ornithology (Helland, Edlin). Fifth place medals were earned in Circuit Lab (Moore-Kamuti, Logan Windsor), Detector Building (Sempf, Corr), Disease Detectives (Shiloh Wheeldon, Elliona Staves), GeoLogic Mapping (Shiloh Wheeldon, Staves), Machines (Helland, Moore-Kamuti), Solar Power (Luke Becker, Moore-Kamuti), and Gravity Vehicle (Oscar Wyss, Cody Harmon). Sixth place medals were earned in Water Quality (Shiloh Wheeldon, Corr), and Solar Power (Oscar Wyss, Hunter Chovan).

Boyceville Middle School’s varsity team earned gold medals 26 out of 30 events and were led by Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon winning seven individual event medals, Parker Coombs, Levi Becker, and William Engel earning five medals, Becca Wyss, Emily Fetzer, Lauren Becker, Delaney Olson, and Zoey Hellendrung earning four medals, Zach Kersten earning three medals, Chelsi Holden, Sydney Garbe, and Kylie Luedtke earning two medals, and Kaci Fisher, Tayler Drinkman, and Abby Bauer each earning a medal.

“I am really proud of all of the hard work of all of our students, as many students have been working hard to learn new events and fill in some of the holes left from last year’s teams” said Boyceville Head Coach Andy Hamm. “It is great for the students to have some success in these challenging times and continue to improve every tournament.”

Boyceville High School will next be in action virtually at the University of Cincinnati Invitational on February 13th followed by the Badger Invitational with the Middle School on February 27. Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi and Steve Duerst.

Final Results of the Slinger Invitational:

HS Division

Rank

Team

Score

1

Marquette University (WI) A

25

2

Belleville (WI) A

89

3

Boyceville (WI) Varsity

90

4

Marshfield (WI)

128

5

Mount Vernon (IA)

133

6

Racine Prairie (WI) A

141

7

Marquette University (WI) B

142

8

Slinger (WI) A

152

9

Medford (WI) A

168

10

Wausau West (WI)

170

11

Lakeland Union (WI)

208

12

Beloit Turner (WI)

222

13

Kohler (WI)

260

14

Evansville (WI)

269

15

Marquette University (WI) C

274

16

Madison Central (KY) A

310

17

Marshall (WI)

333

18

New Richmond (WI)

334

19

Riverton (UT)

336

20

Tappan Zee (NY) A

400

21

Elk Mound (WI)

403

22

Bardstown (KY)

414

23

Medford (WI) B

415

24

Shell Lake (WI)

442

25

Belleville (WI) B

455

26

Slinger (WI) B

461

27

Appleton Xavier (WI)

470

28

Racine Prairie (WI) B

507

29

Marquette University (WI) D

507

30

Madison Central (KY) B

628

31

Medford (WI) C

645

32

Tappan Zee (NY) B

678

33

Boyceville (WI) B

680

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Single-vehicle crash injures three
News

Single-vehicle crash injures three

  • Updated

On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 4:36 p.m., the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received a call of a one-vehicle crash near 2098 9 ½ Aven…

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Menomonie High School Graduation Parade 5-31-20

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News