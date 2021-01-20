Boyceville HS, MS Science Olympiad earning their medals

The Boyceville MS & HS Science Olympiad teams participated last weekend at two virtual invitational tournaments, with the high school team competing at the Westlake, Ohio, Invitational and the middle school team competing at the Bayard Rustin, Penn., Invitational.

Earning tournament championship gold medals at the Westlake Invite were Madison Andrews and Lacota Brown in Boomilever, Nathan Corr and Brady Helland in Gravity Vehicle, and Grace Edlin and Connor Sempf in Sounds of Music – Device Testing. Silver medals were earned by Corr and Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute and Helland and Corr in Wright Stuff. Bronze medals were earned by Helland and Sempf in Boomilever and Corr and Sempf in Digital Structures. Fourth place medals were earned by Andrews and Brown in Digital Structures and Greg Moore-Kamuti and Helland in WiFi Lab. Sixth place medals were earned by Moore-Kamuti and Luke Becker in Solar Power. A seventh-place medal was earned by Moore-Kamuti and Helland in Machines – Device Testing, and an eighth-place medal was earned by Hunter Chovan and Oscar Wyss in Solar Power.