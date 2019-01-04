A local author will host a book discussion at the Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St., on Thursday, Jan. 24 at 6:30 p.m.
Dustyn Dubuque will discuss his book “How Newell Burch Survived Andersonville Prison, Among the First to Arrive and the Last to Leave." The book explores how Burch, a Civil War veteran, not only survived for 21 months as a prisoner of war but how his activism brought better treatment and hope to those who were imprisoned with him.
Contact the Boyceville Public Library at 715-643-2106 with questions or for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.