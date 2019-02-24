The Boyceville Public Library, 903 Main St., will hold “To Be! Shakespeare Here and Now” Tuesday, Feb 26 at 6:30 p.m., a one-man show featuring actor Ron Fry as William Shakespeare.
Dynamic interpretations of excerpts from some of Shakespeare’s most famous works are combined with a humorous look at life in Renaissance England. The program also includes plenty of opportunities for audience members to star alongside The Bard of Avon.
Fry is a professional first-person actor who doubles as a stuntman, college teacher, fire-eater, clown, improv artist and jouster.
All ages and learning levels will have the opportunity to take the stage, speak Shakespeare’s words and have a great time doing it.
Shakespeare knew how to use laughter to reach his audience, and “To Be! Shakespeare Here and Now” continues in this glorious tradition.
Ron Fry is the founding Artistic Director of Optimist Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was the Artistic Director for the Bristol Renaissance Faire for 19 years.
“To Be!” has been enjoyed by more than 60,000 people since its debut in 1993.
Call the library at 715-643-2106 with questions.
