A Boyceville man has been charged with gaining access to a woman’s Facebook account and posting graphic photos of her.
Joshua L. Arbuckle, 37, has been charged in Dunn County court with felony identity theft, two counts of misdemeanor publishing private representation without consent and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
On Feb. 25, a 31-year-old woman said Arbuckle gained access to her Facebook account and posted graphic photos of her and several short videos of the woman, according to a criminal complaint.
The woman told Boyceville authorities that Arbuckle was the only person with access to the videos.
At the time of the incident Arbuckle was free on a $500 signature bond. Bond conditions included no abusive contact with the woman.
A preliminary hearing for Arbuckle has been set for 4 p.m. April 30.