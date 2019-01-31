A Boyceville man has been convicted of repeatedly sexually assaulting a girl in a town of Stanton residence between 2012 and 2015.
Mitchell D. Miner, 36, pleaded no contest Thursday in Dunn County court to four counts of repeated sexual assault of the same child. Each count includes at least three violations of first-degree sexual assault.
Sixteen other felony sexual assault-related charges against Miner will be dismissed and read in under a plea agreement.
Miner previously pleaded not guilty to all 20 felony charges in September 2018.
Authorities arrested Miner at his residence in December 2017 after the female victim said in a forensic interview he sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Miner admitted to assaulting and having sexual contact with the girl, according to a criminal complaint.
An earlier plea hearing for Miner was postponed in December so Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf could review a psychosexual evaluation.
Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered a pre-sentence investigation Thursday.
Miner’s sentencing is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 23. Miner was in custody at the Dunn County Jail as of Thursday.