A Boyceville man has been convicted of sexually assaulting a boy under 10 and having child pornography on his computer.
Ted Lopez, 41, agreed to a plea deal with the Dunn County District Attorney’s office last week.
A jury trial for the case, slated to begin Wednesday, has been canceled.
Under the deal, Lopez pleaded no contest in Dunn County court Monday to four felonies: child enticement — cause mental or bodily harm (repeater) and four counts of possessing child pornography (repeater).
Lopez faces a maximum of 84 years of initial confinement in that case, district attorney Andrea Nodolf said Monday.
Also under the deal, 18 other felony charges will be dismissed and read in — including repeated sexual assault of a child, sexually exploiting a child with videos or recording and 13 counts of possessing child pornography.
Boyceville police found a hard drive with more than 3,000 explicit photos of children and teenagers in Lopez’s home after executing a search warrant in August 2016, according to the complaint.
Lopez showed another boy under the age of 10 child pornography in July 2016, according to the complaint.
Lopez fled the state after being released from the Dunn County Jail on a $55,000 cash bond in June 2017; the FBI found him in Staples, Minn., using the alias Tony Luzon in March 2018.
A victim in the case is in favor of the plea deal “due to additional trauma that (a trial) would cause,” Nodolf said Monday.
A Dunn County jury convicted Lopez of six felonies, including first-degree sexual assault of a child, in December in a separate case.
Lopez could receive a maximum of 119 years of initial confinement in that case, Nodolf said.
Sentencing in both cases is set for March 29.
Judge Rod Smeltzer ordered a pre-sentence investigation Monday.