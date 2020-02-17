BOYCEVILLE — Boyceville’s Middle School Science Olympiad team won eleven events on their way to winning the team title this past weekend at the West Regional Tournament held at Boyceville Middle School. Boyceville set a new school record of winning eleven events, surpassing the record set last year of ten gold medals.
Regional championship gold medals were earned by Parker Coombs and Caden Wold in both Boomilever and Robo Cross, Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer in Crime Busters, William Engel and Zach Kersten in Elastic Launch Gliders, Lauren Becker and Mariah Marvin in Food Science, Wheeldon and Kersten in both Road Scholar and Geocaching, Becca Wyss and Levi Becker in Machines, Coombs and Wheeldon in Mission Possible, Wold and Engel in Mousetrap Vehicle, and Wheeldon and Wold in Ping Pong Parachute.
Silver medals were earned by Wyss and Kersten in Game On, Fetzer and Olson in Horticulture, and Levi Becker and Engel in Reach for the Stars.
Bronze medals were earned by Sydney Garbe and Kylie Luedtke in both Ornithology and Write It, Do It, Chelsi Holden and Zoey Hellendrung in Boomilever, and Andrea Jensen and Jacey Guy in Crime Busters.
Fourth place medals were earned by Taheton Downey and Treylin Thorson in both Boomilever and Ping Pong Parachute and Jensen, Guy, and Madi Edhlund in Experimental Design.
“Our kids have worked so hard and I am very proud of all of their accomplishments” said Boyceville Science Olympiad head coach Andy Hamm. “I am so proud of all of the efforts of all of our students as well as the dozens of volunteers who helped make this tournament possible. We now look forward to the state tournament in a couple of months at UW-Milwaukee.”
Boyceville Science Olympiad is coached by Andy Hamm, Jenna Willi, and Steve Duerst.
