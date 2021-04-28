Boyceville MS earns runner-up in state Science Olympiad; HS fourth overall

Boyceville Middle School earned medals in all 23 scored events plus one of the audit events and eight state championship gold medals on their way to the state runner-up trophy for only the second time in school history, scoring a school-record 62 points over all 23 events. Boyceville High School’s Science Olympiad team earned medals in 17 out of 23 events at the state tournament on their way to a fourth-place overall finish, marking the team’s 12th consecutive top-four finish at the state tournament.

State Championships were earned by seniors Brady Helland and Connor Sempf in Boomilever, Helland and senior Nathan Corr in Gravity, Corr and senior Grace Edlin in Ping Pong Parachute, Helland and Corr in Wright Stuff, freshmen Caden Wold and Peter Wheeldon in four events: Mission Possible, Robot Tour, Write It, Do It, and Ping Pong Parachute, seventh-graders William Engel and Zoey Hellendrung in Mousetrap Vehicle, Engel and eighth-grader Levi Becker in Elastic Launch Glider, freshmen Zach Kersten and Becca Wyss in Lean Mean Meme Machine, and seventh graders Karen Schaff and Emma Hicks-Knowles in Virtual Geocaching.