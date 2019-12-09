The Menomonie Optimist Club provides Boyceville High School with the opportunity to recognize the achievements and efforts of an outstanding senior student. The selected student is then recognized as the Youth of the Month.
Cade Klefstad was selected to represent Boyceville High School as Menomonie Optimist Youth of the Month for September. Cade is the son of Molly and Brent Klefstad of Boyceville.
The program statement from the Menomonie Optimist Club describes the qualities and attributes that made Cade a great choice.
You have free articles remaining.
“The purpose of the Optimist Club is to develop optimism as a philosophy of life: to promote an active interest in good government and civic affairs, to aid and encourage the development of youth, in the belief that the giving of one’s self in service to others will advance the well-being of man, his community, and the world.”
To recognize his accomplishments there was an Awards Banquet held in Menomonie on Sept. 25. Boyceville High School staff member, Andy Hamm had the opportunity to introduce Cade and talk about his achievements, both in school and our community. Cade has been heavily involved with athletics, Science Olympiad, student council and his academics at Boyceville High School. He has been the captain of three athletic teams including basketball, cross country and track. Cade’s level of commitment in Science Olympiad has earned him numerous medals at the state level including an event called “Mission Possible”. Cade had been involved with both student council and National Honor Society as a positive reflection on his character and academic focus. He volunteers at his local church and gives back to his community. Cade has been a valuable leader, supportive team member and a positive role model for his peers. His academic focus and commitment to leadership has made Cade a wonderful choice for the Optimist Award.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.