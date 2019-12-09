{{featured_button_text}}
Maggie Wyss Boyceville High School

Boyceville High School senior Maggie Wyss was presented with the Menomonie Rotary Club Youth Volunteer Service Award.

 Jacob Maes, For The Dunn County News

Boyceville High School Senior class member, Maggie Wyss, was selected as the Menomonie Rotary Club Youth Volunteer Service Award recipient. Maggie is the daughter of Jessie Wyss and Jake Wyss, both of Boyceville. In addition to her parents, her grandparents, Sharon and Carroll Wyss were also able to attend the awards banquet. Maggie was recognized by the Rotary Club for her volunteer service and commitment to her community. Mr. Tim Engel, Social Studies Teacher at Boyceville High School, introduced Maggie to the Rotary Club members during an awards banquet held in November. He had the honor of speaking about her numerous civic commitments and exceptional personal character.

Maggie’s tremendous focus on community and service has been evident throughout her high school career. Her active leadership can be seen across numerous school clubs and organizations. Maggie is a National Honor Society member, president of the FFA Club, yearbook contributor, cheerleading and dance team member as well as a pivotal member of Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) in state level competitions. She gets involved as an active participant in any way she can to support the collective effort. Outside of school, Maggie gives back to her community through volunteering at Vacation Bible School, mission trip service projects and as a volunteer at WestCap food bank.

Maggie has been a dedicated student, a supportive peer and a true asset to the Boyceville High School community. Congratulations to Maggie for being recognized as the Youth Volunteer Service Award winner for the Menomonie Rotary Club.

