BOYCEVILLE — A fun atmosphere of learning.
That’s what keeps the Boyceville Science Olympiad team among the best in the state.
It has been 11 straight years Boyceville has placed in the top four at the state tournament and it looks to continue that streak with a new season underway.
“Show the kids that they’re going to have fun,” Boyceville coach Andy Hamm said of the program’s key to success. “Give the kids opportunities to have fun, learn about science, learn about areas of science that they don’t get to in the normal classroom.”
Boyceville held its 13th annual Science Olympiad tournament on Saturday as it finished fourth overall out of 60 teams and first among Division 2 for smaller schools. Boyceville had a tournament a score of 140, just two points behind Wayzata (Minn.) for third with Menomonie and Madison West taking the top two spots.
Finishing first overall were Brady Helland and Connor Sempf (boomilever), Jasmine Windsor and Shiloh Wheeldon (forensics) and Caitlyn Pelikan and Luke Becker (horticulture). Second-place finishers were Sempf and Nathan Corr (gravity vehicle) and Pelikan and Wheeldon (mystery design).
Noelle Wheeldon and Becker (water quality) and Helland and Corr (Wright stuff) placed third overall in events.
The middle school team placed seventh overall and first in Division 2.
The team won events in robo-cross (Caden Wold and Parker Coombs) and geocaching (Peter Wheeldon and Zach Kersten), while taking second in solar power (Coombs and Wheeldon) and third in boomilever (Wold and Coombs), elastic launch glider (Kersten and William Engel), horticulture (Delaney Olson and Emily Fetzer) and ping pong parachute (Wold and Coombs). Boyceville also had junior varsity middle school teams place 27th, 32nd, 35th and 36th while the high school junior varsity team came in 24th.
For senior Cade Klefstad, Science Olympiad is a way to challenge himself academically in ways he isn’t in the classroom.
“In school you have a notebook with exactly basically what’s going to be on the test, where this you go in you know the general topic but you don’t know what’s going to be on it,” Klefstad said. “You get to problem solve and use outside-the-box thinking especially with build events — you get a problem and you have figure out how to solve it, you’re given nothing else.”
Klefstad competes in geocaching, detector building, robo-cross and machines.
The success behind Boyceville’s teams is the amount of time they commit to preparing. Senior Emma Bygd — who competes in protein modeling, designer genes and write it-do it — said the amount of effort one puts into a project will result in the level of success they will have.
“You get out what you put into it,” Bygd said.
Klefstad has worked into the late hours of the night getting ready the night before a tournament, and Bygd said when school was canceled all week for severe winter weather, she spent her days making sure her project was the best it could be. Seeing that hard work pay off is the most rewarding, Bygd said.
“It’s fun to win and you put so much work into something and then it is successful,” Bygd said, “and that is just the best feeling is when you try so hard to make something so good and then it is successful.”
Boyceville has nearly 100 students in its program from 6-12 grade, the most Boyceville has had. Hamm said the students value the opportunities to study different areas of science while traveling to college campuses across the state and Midwest. Science Olympiad gives students exposure to different career paths, Hamm said.
Students that have been a part of the Boyceville Science Olympiad team have gone on to schools like Harvard, Stanford and Northwestern.
“They see those opportunities and it helps them start to realize — we’re not saying every student has to do that, but if you’re interested in doing that you have the opportunity to do that. You are just as good as a student from a bigger school,” Hamm said.
Boyceville had 95 total high school and middle school teams compete in Saturday’s events. There were schools from Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois and North Dakota in attendance.
Through Science Olympiad, students have learned they are just as capable of achieving high academic success as any student from larger cities and school. Last year at the state tournament, Boyceville finished behind Madison West, Menomonie and Marquette University High School.
The team has proven year after year its up to the task of competing with the best. The desire to keep it that way motivates the students to put in the extra effort.
“The kids work really hard and they take a lot of pride in that,” Hamm said of the top-four finishes. “No class wants to seem to be the class that breaks the streak.”
Menomonie takes championship at Boyceville tournament
Menomonie took first place at the Boyceville tournament with a score of 82 to edge Madison West (99). The Menomonie Maroon team got first-place finishes in anatomy and physiology, astronomy, circuit lab, code busters, machines, mystery design, water quality and Wright stuff. The Menomonie White team placed 12th overall and got event wins in write it-do it and experimental design.
In second for Menomonie was robo cross, with third place finishes from gravity vehicle, dynamic planet and detector building.
Elk Mound had teams take 31st and 43rd. Elk Mound’s geocaching group won their event while the ping pong parachute team came in fourth.
Colfax took 59th of 60 teams with student competing in just five of 28 events — anatomy & physiology, chemistry lab, disease detectives, forensics and ornithology.
Elk Mound’s middle school team came in 25th.
