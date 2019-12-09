A rural Dunn County elementary school is one of the top six in Wisconsin to close student achievement gaps.
Tiffany Creek Elementary in Boyceville, where a staff of about 40 works with about 400 students, won a National Blue Ribbon Schools award for 2019. The award honors the school’s work in closing achievement gaps between minority students and the rest of its student population.
Boyceville students cheered in their classroom on Nov. 15, watching district administrator Nick Kaiser and their teachers Shannon Clumpner Bignell and Amy Carlson Phillips attend a ceremony in Washington, D.C., to accept the award on behalf of Tiffany Creek.
“(It) was nice to see your kids and community and staff’s hard work that you see them do every day pay off,” said Kaiser, who was Tiffany Creek’s principal when the school was nominated for the award.
Tiffany Creek is the first school in Dunn County to receive the prestigious award, according to National Blue Ribbon Schools archives.
The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program awards several hundred schools each year. If chosen, schools are honored in one of two categories: “exemplary high performing schools,” which are among the top schools in the state in reading and math; and “exemplary achievement gap closing schools,” which best closed the gap between minority students’ academic performance and the whole student population’s performance, according to the program’s website.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction nominates schools for the award, but schools then must apply to be considered.
Reaching the right students
Tiffany Creek is the district’s only elementary school, on East Street in Boyceville, a village of just over 1,000 people.
Of its 2018-19 student cohort, 93% were white, 48% qualified for free or reduced lunches and 44% were considered economically disadvantaged − slightly higher than the state average of 41%, according to DPI and school district data.
Disabled students were 13% of the student population; 9% were homeless or “transient,” according to the district’s Blue Ribbon application.
“An achievement gap is more often an opportunity gap,” said Shannon Clumpner Bignell, who teaches third grade at Tiffany Creek, in an email to the Leader-Telegram.
Those students might struggle with schoolwork because of their life situation, Kaiser said: “I think that’s where you see the gap growing. Kids with more opportunity come to school with more background knowledge of things. If they don’t have that coming in, they’re always sort of fighting from behind.”
Low-income and homeless students often don’t have nutrition, reliable transportation, internet access or healthcare. All those factors hurt their chances of performing well in school, Clumpner Bignell said.
Several initiatives are taking aim at that gap.
At Tiffany Creek, kindergarten through third grade students get special attention, through state’s Achievement Gap Reduction program: more one-on-one time with teachers via smaller class sizes.
You have free articles remaining.
“Getting them at a younger age helps,” Kaiser said.
High scores
In annual report cards from the Wisconsin DPI, which measure academic performance, achievement gaps and college or career readiness, Tiffany Creek’s showings were solidly average between 2011 and 2016.
The school scored in the 70s during those years. A score from zero to 52 “fails to meet expectations,” 53 to 62 “meets few expectations,” 63 to 72 “meets expectations,” 73 to 83 “exceeds expectations” and 83 to 100 “significantly exceeds expectations.”
But in the 2016-17 school year, Tiffany Creek made a significant jump, according to DPI records. It scored an 87.1, significantly exceeding expectations.
Dramatically spiking scores might mean the data aren’t reliable, the DPI cautions. The agency also warned that schools saw higher-than-usual score fluctuations in 2016-17.
But Tiffany Creek’s scores have continued to stay high − 91.8 in 2018, and 85.8 this year.
Tiffany Creek didn’t begin any brand-new curriculum in the 2016-17 school year, Kaiser said. Instead, he believes “a lot of hard work over a few years” created the jump in report card scores.
School leaders try to look at all data they can get, find children who are struggling academically and get them help, Kaiser said: academic, behavioral and local data.
“Everyone can collect data. It’s just, how are you going to use it to where it’s productive?” Kaiser said.
All students in the school receive federal Title 1 funding. Other programs that contributed to the award were a school positivity model and a cross-grade level student mentoring program said Clumpner Bignell and second-grade teacher Carlson Phillips.
“This is a time for our entire community to feel proud and celebrate this amazing accomplishment,” Carlson Phillips said.
Kaiser said the district is honored to receive the award, but credits staff and the community with the success.
“Teachers, support staff, parents and kids are really working hard,” he said.
Other National Blue Ribbon schools in Wisconsin for 2019 were in Bayfield, Oak Creek, Pleasant Prairie, Menomonee Falls, Lake Geneva, Winneconne and Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.