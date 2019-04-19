Boyceville Community School District Administrator Kevin Sipple announced Tuesday that the board has approved the selection of Andy Hoeppner for the position of Elementary Principal for the district.
Hoeppner was chosen as the new elementary principal from a field of 32 qualified individuals.
Hoeppner has served as an Associate Elementary Principal at the Dhahran Hills School in Saudi Arabia for five years, as well as three years as a principal at Starr Elementary School in New Richmond.
Hoeppner replaces Nick Kaiser, who will begin his work as District Administrator effective July 1.
