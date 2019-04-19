Try 3 months for $3
Andy Hoeppner mug

Hoeppner

 CONTRIBUTED

Boyceville Community School District Administrator Kevin Sipple announced Tuesday that the board has approved the selection of Andy Hoeppner for the position of Elementary Principal for the district.

Hoeppner was chosen as the new elementary principal from a field of 32 qualified individuals.

Hoeppner has served as an Associate Elementary Principal at the Dhahran Hills School in Saudi Arabia for five years, as well as three years as a principal at Starr Elementary School in New Richmond.

Hoeppner replaces Nick Kaiser, who will begin his work as District Administrator effective July 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.