The Boyceville Community School District has a new district administrator.
The school board approved Tiffany Creek Elementary principal Nick Kaiser for the position, from a field of 17 people, according to a news release from board president Tim Sempf.
Kaiser has been principal at Tiffany Creek Elementary since 2007; he will replace Kevin Sipple, who is retiring June 30, Sempf said.
Kaiser will begin in the position July 1.
The district is beginning a search to fill the elementary principal vacancy immediately, Sempf said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.