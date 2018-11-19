The state Department of Public Instruction has released 2017-2018 report cards for each school in Wisconsin, and the Boyceville Community School District was the highest-scoring district in Dunn County.
The Boyceville district “significantly exceeded expectations” during the 2017-2018 academic year, according to the report.
The district had an 83.2 overall score, five stars out of five. The state considers student achievement, improved academic scores, closing achievement gaps and college readiness to create the score.
“Achievement gaps” are differences in test scores between low-income students, racial or ethnic minorities, students with disabilities or male and female students, according to the National Education Association.
The Boyceville district ranked 47 out of 422 public school districts in Wisconsin.
Boyceville schools superintendent Kevin Sipple said the district is “elated.”
“We’re very proud of the hard work that our students have put in, and we’re equally as proud of our educators (for) the teaching and learning connection they’ve made with students,” Sipple said.
The district improved its score since the 2016-2017 school year, when scored an 80.8.
Sipple attributes the high score to the district investing heavily in curriculum, technology and staff, and to the efforts of Tiffany Creek Elementary Principal Nick Kaiser.
“We’ve just been able to wrap our arms around what we do in the classroom, and it seems to be paying dividends,” Sipple said.
The Elk Mound, Menomonie Area and Colfax school districts all “exceeded expectations” with four stars out of five, according to the state report. Elk Mound scored a 77.2, Menomonie Area a 74.6 and Colfax a 74.2.
Menomonie Area School District superintendent Joe Zydowsky said the district deserves high praise.
The Menomonie district’s gains — it improved by nearly 2 points over the previous school year — are a result of a well-rounded education and using data analysis to figure out how to prioritize limited funding, Zydowsky said.
The Menomonie school district scored slightly higher than the state average in student achievement, academic growth and college readiness, but significantly outpaced the state average in closing achievement gaps.
“The district’s focus in recent years on using student achievement data in a more efficient and effective manner helps to ensure that important educational supports are more quickly put in place for all students,” Zydowsky said.
Throughout Wisconsin, district scores ranged from 96.6 (“significantly exceeds expectations”) to 55.9 (“meets few expectations”).
